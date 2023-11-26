Companies Caetano to assemble Renault trucks at KVM

The Salvador Caetano Group warehouse in Mombasa Road. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By Edna Mwenda

More by this Author

Caetano Kenya has partnered with Thika-based Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM) to assemble Renault trucks from February next year, as the firm seeks to benefit from tax incentives given to assemblers in the country.

Vehicle parts headed to assembly plants are exempt from the 35 percent import duty, giving them a price advantage in a policy designed to encourage local production.

Vehicles shipped in fully built from overseas markets like Japan, the UK, and South Africa are charged an import duty of 35 percent, excise duty ranging from 25 percent to 35 percent, depending on the size of the engine and value-added tax of 16 percent. The levies are paid cumulatively and in that order.

“Assembling in Kenya is one of our priorities and we have strategically decided we are going to assemble, we have the license and the contract to assemble in KVM and the first kit of the line will start in February-March next year,” said Mr Pedro Campos, Caetano’s managing director.

“We are not assembling Ford yet but we aim to do that for all the other franchises we have. We know how important it is to assemble in Kenya and as long as the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) make the business viable here, we will do it.”

The 2023 Economic Survey shows the share of locally assembled motor vehicles has been rising, from a low of 5,555 units in 2018 to 13,473 last year.

Companies strong in local production have linked their rising fortunes to support from the government that has enacted favourable policies besides being one of the biggest buyers of new vehicles.

Caetano won the Renault trucks distribution contract in November last year from CMC, a company that has also ceded the Ford dealership to the Portuguese group.

The Renault trucks are used in the construction sector and agriculture among other areas. The commercial vehicle segment, comprising picks, buses and heavy-duty trucks, is the largest in the formal dealership business.

→ [email protected]