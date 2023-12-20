Companies Climate summit boosts telcos’ global voice revenues

President of Kenya William Ruto (C) surrounded by other African leaders delivers his closing speech during the closure of the Africa Climate Summit 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on September 6, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By KABUI MWANGI

The three-day Africa Climate Summit hosted in Nairobi in September this year presented a windfall for local telco firms after international mobile and fixed voice traffic attained record growth as over 20,000 delegates and a range of other guests thronged Kenya’s capital for environmental deliberations.

Latest data published by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) shows that incoming international mobile voice traffic in minutes increased by 25.3 percent in the three-month period to September compared to the previous quarter, to hit 85.3 million minutes while outgoing international mobile voice traffic grew 4.8 percent to post 179.7 million minutes.

During the quarter under review, incoming international fixed voice traffic grew by 40.2 percent to stand at 4.3 million minutes up from the 3.1 million minutes recorded during the quarter to June, while outgoing international fixed voice traffic rose 24.5 percent to 1.05 million minutes up from 847,104 minutes in the previous quarter.

“This growth is attributed to the African Climate Summit hosted by the country during September 2023. The incoming and outgoing international mobile SMS were recorded at 9.4 million and 3.7 million messages, respectively,” said CA in the report.

The disclosure signals a revenue boom for Kenya’s leading telcos that include Safaricom, Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya Limited which on average charge per-minute pay-as-you-go tariffs at Sh4.87, Sh4.50 and Sh3.54 respectively.

Both Safaricom and Airtel charge an average of Sh1.20 per SMS while Telkom levies an average of Sh1.15 according to CA data.

During the six-month period to September 2023, market leader Safaricom recorded a six percent rise in messaging revenues to Sh5.7 billion while voice declined by a marginal three percent to Sh38.7 billion.

A huge chunk of the incoming international mobile voice minutes in the quarter ended September came from nations within the East African Community (EAC) which accounted for 64.8 million minutes marking a 49.1 percent rise from the previous quarter, while those from the rest of the world made up for 20.5 million minutes which was a 16.7 percent decline from the 24.6 million minutes recorded in the quarter to June.

The trend was sustained in outgoing calls with EAC contributing a combined 109.7 million minutes, a 7.1 percent rise, as the rest of the countries accounted for 69.9 million minutes which was a 1.5 percent growth from the preceding quarter.

