Court hammers the final nail in United Insurance Company coffin

The High Court has ordered liquidation of United Insurance Company Ltd over a decade after it was placed under statutory management.

Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled that records shows the company does not have adequate money to keep it running.

The judge said the insurer was unable to fulfill expectations of its policyholders or potential customers.

Justice Mabeya said shareholders have not injected or were unwilling to inject any additional capital to keep the company running or to offset the huge debts that bedeviled it.

“Weighing the interests of the creditors or policyholders as against the shareholders of the company, with the proved breaches, it is in the best interests that the company be wound up.

“The petitioner has proved every ground for liquidation,” the judge said.

The court appointed Anantroy Kamal Bhatt the liquidator of the underwriter. The company was licensed to operate as an insurance entity on December 9, 1987.

All was well until July 15, 2005, when it was placed under statutory management over failure to comply with various mandatory provisions under the Insurance Act.

The period of statutory management was extended by the court on various occasions.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) then sought to liquidate the firm arguing that it had failed to meet the statutory tax obligations and failed to keep proper books of account in contravention of the Act.

The court was informed that the company had been allowed to improve and comply with the minimum statutory requirements but chose not to correct the breach.

At the time the company was placed under statutory management, IRA said its cash in hand and bank totaled Sh110,000 and the admitted assets amounted to Sh475 million against liabilities of Sh2.2 billion.

Senior counsel Lucy Kambuni told the court that directors had been granted unsecured loans amounting to Sh32 million, while subsidiary companies given Sh136 million worth of loans and there were taxes owed.

She said shareholders of the company and the regulator had various correspondences where the former were told to inject more capital.