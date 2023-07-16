Companies Drilling firm loses Sh403m fight to UK geothermal entity

By KEPHA MUIRURI

A local drilling firm has lost an appeal in which it sought to attach equipment belonging to a UK-based firm over a Sh403.38 million ($2.853 million) pay dispute.

Great Rift Drilling Limited had moved to the Court of Appeal with a view of recovering the balances from Cluff Geothermal Limited after losing an earlier case at the High Court.

The firm has nevertheless suffered another setback after the Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court decision, noting the companies have an agreement to handle disputes through the courts of England and Wales.

Great Rift Drilling had applied for a strike out of a deed of control, saying the agreement had been rescinded over what it termed as fraudulent misrepresentation.

The High Court, however, argued the firm failed to prove the misrepresentation, leaving the deed of control which places jurisdiction in UK courts intact.

Having been aggrieved by the ruling by the lower court in January, Great Rift Drilling moved to the Court of Appeal arguing that the High Court judge erred in its ruling, stating that Cluff Geothermal had illegally withheld VAT refunds paid to it by the Geothermal Development Corporation.

In a ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said there were no grounds for appeal based on the existence of the deed that handed the duty to UK courts in adjudicating disputes arising from relations between the two parties.

“Being conscious of the risk of embarrassing the court that will eventually hear the appeal should we delve in detail on the grounds of appeal, all we can say at this point is that, having looked at the grounds of appeal, we are unable to identify any arguable point,” they stated.

Great Rift Drilling had hoped to stop Cluff Geothermal from moving its drilling equipment to Tanzania.

