Dutch brewer wins tussle with Kenyan distributor

The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Jovet (Kenya) Limited in a long-standing legal dispute with a Netherlands-based brewery, Bavaria N.V., over a terminated distributorship agreement.

The decision upholds an earlier ruling by the High Court, which found that there was no valid contractual relationship between the two companies.

In making its decision, the appellate court said that the High Court judge had correctly concluded that Jovet (Kenya) had a private arrangement with Jovet (Tanzania) Limited to distribute Bavaria’s products in Kenya on behalf of the Tanzanian company and that no contract existed directly between Jovet (Kenya) and Bavaria N.V., meaning no agreement could have been breached.

“The position therefore was that at no point in time at all did the respondent appoint the appellant as a distributor of its products or all; the record shows that the appellant had a distributorship relationship with its major shareholder, Jovet (Tanzania) Limited,” justices Gatembu Kairu, Sankale Ole Kantai and Ali-Aroni said in their October 11, 2024 ruling.

Jovet (Kenya) had originally petitioned the High Court, claiming that Bavaria N.V. had unlawfully terminated their exclusive distributorship agreement, under which Jovet was responsible for marketing Bavaria’s products in Kenya.

Jovet argued that despite the absence of a written contract, the distributorship arrangement was established through conduct and mutual understanding. The company stated that it had significantly expanded Bavaria’s market presence in Kenya, investing heavily in warehouses, delivery vehicles, and other infrastructure.

The dispute arose when Bavaria N.V. terminated its dealings with Jovet (Kenya) through a letter addressed to Jovet’s Tanzanian counterpart, which was the official party to a 2011 distribution agreement with Bavaria.

Jovet (Kenya) argued that the termination was invalid, asserting that it had operated independently and was entitled to compensation for goodwill and damages amounting to Sh1 billion (€7.3 million).

In its defence, Bavaria N.V. countered that Jovet (Kenya) was not a party to the 2011 distributorship agreement. According to Bavaria, the contract was exclusively with Jovet (Tanzania) Limited, which was authorised to operate in both Kenya and Tanzania. Bavaria argued that Jovet (Kenya) acted as a sub-distributor under an internal arrangement with Jovet (Tanzania) and not as an independent agent directly linked to Bavaria.

Bavaria also argued that the dispute was commercial, not constitutional, and that Jovet’s claims for damages, including compensation for goodwill, were unwarranted. Furthermore, the brewery said that the governing law of the agreement was Dutch law, and that disputes were subject to arbitration in the Netherlands.