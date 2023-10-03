Companies Equity bags 6 prizes at Euromoney Awards

Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

Equity Bank has been recognised as the best financial institution for corporate responsibility in Africa for the second year in a row at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

The lender bagged six awards as Best Bank in Kenya, Best Bank in DRC, Best Bank for SME Banking, Best Bank for Digital Solutions, and Best Bank for CSR in Kenya.

The awards recognised Equity Bank's commitment to transforming lives by offering services that socially and economically empower consumers, businesses, and communities.

Sustainable brand

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi said the performance is a result of the lender’s commitment to creating a sustainable financial brand.

“These prestigious accolades reaffirm our unwavering commitment to transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation among our customers and communities across Africa," said Mr Mwangi.

"Through our innovative digital solutions, extensive branch network, and dedicated employees, we will continue to champion in shaping Africa's financial landscape and providing exceptional services to our valued customers,” he said.

The Euromoney Awards covers various categories including regional and country-specific recognitions as well as specific areas of banking such as digital solutions, corporate responsibility, and risk management.

