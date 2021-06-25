Companies Equity raises bar for shareholders seeking board seats

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Equity Group #ticker:EQTY shareholders with over 12.5 percent stake will have the right to a board seat, a threshold that none of the current shareholders meet in the bank’s structure.

Shareholders on Thursday passed changes to the group’s Articles of Association in a move that will also see its social investment arm—Equity Group Foundation—allowed to nominate one director.

Each 12.5 percent stake will give shareholders a right to nominate one director but the combined nominations from such shareholders has been capped at four.

The Group said the changes to its internal laws seek a diversified board. However, Equity’s highest shareholder— Arise B.V— commands 11.99 percent, meaning that none of shareholders meets the threshold for automatic right to appoint directors.

“The shareholders have demonstrated their confidence in the governance of the Group, and further strengthened the structures to ensure the board is reinforced through diversified representation for effective oversight,” said Prof Isaac Macharia, Equity Group chairman.

“At the same time, the shareholders resolved to have up to three Executive Director’s sitting on the Board.”

Equity Group had eight directors as at December 31, with only three having shares. CEO James Mwangi holds 3.38 percent followed by Prof Macharia (0.0092 percent) and Hellen Gichohi (0.0033 percent).

Majority (64.33 percent) of Equity group stake is in the hands of shareholders who hold less than 1.69 percent stake on a personal level.

Boards are critical for organisations since they are charged with the overall responsibility of ensuring good corporate governance through critical decisions such as the risk tolerance level for the business.

Equity has been making changes in its structures and also refining policies around dividends payouts.

Shareholders will now be entitled to receive 30 percent to 50 percent of annual net profits as dividends.

The new policy is a departure from the current one that has not been fixed and mostly allow the group to distribute up to 40 percent.

The open policy had allowed Equity to freeze payments as has happened on the last two financial years, as the lender to preserve cash.

Having the new policy will mean that the bank’s shareholders will not miss out on dividends on any given year it posts a profit.

Equity’s last dividend payout was on the 2018 performance, with shareholders taking home Sh7.54 billion.

The skipped payment for two years has seen retained earnings jump by Sh50 billion or 64 percent to Sh127.4 billion.