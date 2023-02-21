Companies Ex-Nairobi finance officials fail to block Sh1.5bn tax demand

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Former Nairobi County finance officials have lost a bid to block summons from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over unpaid taxes amounting to Sh1.5 billion.

The High Court dismissed the case last week, saying fears by the former county officials including Allan Esabwa Igambi (finance executive), David Wambugu, who was the deputy director of debt management, Martha Karungari (head of treasury) that they would be arrested was speculative.

Justice Anthony Ndung’u said there was no illegality, irrationality or procedural impropriety demonstrated against the KRA.

Also read: KRA now demands Sh677 million tax from Car & General

“No rights have been shown to have been abrogated. No adverse action by way of criminal charges or otherwise has been taken against the applicants,” the judge said adding that the court can only intervene when there is a process of abuse, a process that borders on illegality, irrationality or procedural impropriety.

The KRA said the county officials signed a debt settlement agreement on September 19, 2019, to settle outstanding tax arrears of Sh4.5 billion.

The unremitted taxes included Pay As You Earn among others and suppliers.

A total of Sh3 billion was settled between October and December 2019, through recoveries and Mr Igambi applied for a waiver of penalties and interest as KRA undertook a reconciliation of the City Hall’s accounts to establish the extent of liability.

The exercise was, however, never concluded as Mr Igambi failed to provide some of the records, forcing the KRA to summon the officials before the DCI in October 2021.

The KRA said there was a deliberate attempt to default on the payment of taxes as the officials had recognised the outstanding tax liability as a pending bill, budgeted for the same and even sought approval to draw the funds from the exchequer but still failed to remit the same to the taxman.

Also read: KRA to net Sh5.2 billion from inflation taxes

But the officials rushed to court fearing arrest. They said their intended arrest was an abuse of the criminal process and meant to embarrass them, yet there were active negotiations.

→ [email protected]