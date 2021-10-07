Companies Farmers Choice wins fight for Sh5bn land in Kiambu

Farmer’s Choice Limited managing director Jim Taylor. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author Summary Pork products dealer Farmers Choice Limited has again won a dispute involving ownership of a Sh5 billion land measuring 248 acres in Kiambu.

The company will continue owning and using the land after a court dismissed a request by the Kiambu County government to suspend implementation of a ruling that quashed the National Land Commission’s decision to revoke the company’s title.

The county wanted Justice Lucy Gacheru to temporarily suspend the execution of her judgment dated May 7, 2020, so that it can move to the court of appeal.

Pork products dealer Farmers Choice Limited has again won a dispute involving ownership of a Sh5 billion land measuring 248 acres in Kiambu.

The company will continue owning and using the land after a court dismissed a request by the Kiambu County government to suspend implementation of a ruling that quashed the National Land Commission’s decision to revoke the company’s title.

The county wanted Justice Lucy Gacheru to temporarily suspend the execution of her judgment dated May 7, 2020, so that it can move to the court of appeal.

But Justice Gacheru declined and ruled that the request lacked merit.

She said the request also lacked a legal basis as there was no Appeal on record and therefore there was nothing to anchor the stay order upon.

“There is no substantive Appeal that has been filed by the county government. No Memorandum of Appeal has been filed,” ruled the judge while sitting at the Environment and Land Court in Thika.

The judge said there would be no legal justification to suspend implementation of the judgment, even if the court found that the county government had met the threshold for grant of stay of execution orders.

“Without an appeal and given that time within which to file the appeal has run out and further given that the county government has not produced any evidence that it has sought for extension of time within which to file the appeal, It is thus the court’s considered view that the application has no anchor within which it is to be held,” said the judge.

In urging the court to issue the temporary order, the county said it has an arguable appeal with high chances of success and the same is not merely frivolous or vexatious.