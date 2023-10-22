Companies Firm to make waterless toothpaste in Kenya

Terrenus Distribution has launched toothpaste tablets that are saliva-activated and require no water to use. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MARION SITAWA

A boutique investment firm has launched toothpaste tablets that are saliva-activated and require no water to use.

Terrenus Distribution East Africa's product branded Eezi Oral Hygiene is made in Kenya and will be distributed across Africa.

Eezi Oral Hygiene Brands Limited has partnered with local pharmaceutical group, Laboratory & Allied, to localise production, with support from Goodlife Pharmacy.

“Eezi provides the same standard of oral care that traditional toothpaste does but is affordable due to its smart packaging and delivery system,’’ chief clinician and CEO of Evolution Dental, Paul Ngugi, said.

The tablets can be bought daily, weekly, or monthly in boxes of blister packs, or single servings.

Broader market

“With over 130 plus stores in Kenya and an expansive e-commerce platform, we remain confident that this strategic partnership will enable us to reach a broader market,” said Terrenus Distribution head of marketing, Yvonne Achieng.

The company said that Eezi toothpaste has been manufactured to meet multiple consumer needs.

Apart from the toothpaste, it will also launch herbal fluoride-free, kids complete protection, charcoal whitening, and sensitivity-prevention products.

