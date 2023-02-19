Companies First Assurance wins back Sh75 million Kemsa tender

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Head Office Nairobi at Commercial Street, Industrial Area. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By CAROLINE WANJUGU

The High Court has ordered that a Sh72 million Kemsa tender be re-awarded to First Assurance Company.

In quashing the decision of the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), Justice Ngaah Jairus stated that the board’s decision fell on the ground of illegality as it took into account matters that were not within its mandate to handle.

“In the final analysis, I am satisfied that the applicant’s application has merits. It is hereby allowed in terms of prayer 1,” read the court’s judgement.

First Assurance went to court seeking the quashing of the decision by the PPARB that had ordered Kemsa to admit Jubilee Health Insurance and other bidders at the technical evaluation stage for fresh bids. This came after Kemsa had awarded the tender to provide insurance services cover to its staff to First Assurance.

The tender application by Jubilee Insurance was found unresponsive prompting it to apply for a review from the PPARB which allowed the review.

In protest against the decision by the board, First Assurance Company lodged a judicial review against the PPARB. Kemsa and Jubilee Health were enjoined as interested parties.

First Assurance Company told the court that the PPARB acted outside its jurisdiction by purporting to clarify the mandatory requirement that Jubilee Health had failed to comply with.

Kemsa defended its decision to award the contract to First Assurance stating that the procurement process was fair, transparent and accountable.

In defending the PPARB, Jubilee Health stated that the decision by the PPARB was legal and it had the mandate to review the tender decision.

PPARB also defended its decision.

The court noted that the tender document had a mandatory requirement which needed that three senior staff handling the scheme have a degree and an advanced diploma in insurance or its equivalent.

Jubilee Health had submitted one staff member who had a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance and a diploma in insurance which was short of the mandatory requirement.

