Companies Forensic auditor picked to trace Nginyo Kariuki assets

The late businessman Nginyo Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The High Court has appointed financial investigation firm Brian Forensics LLP to carry out a forensic audit on the estate of late Kiambu tycoon Nginyo Kariuki after one of his daughters accused the administrators of interfering with the assets.

Justice Abigail Mshila said the firm has until March 26 to do the job that includes looking into all bank accounts and file its report.

“It is my considered view that Brian Forensics is best suited to conduct the audit having given a specific figure (Sh3.3 million) as its fees,” said the judge in a ruling delivered on January 26.

Other firms that had been proposed were Misiko Wachiye & Associates and Parker Randall Eastern Africa.

Mr Kariuki died on February 24, 2020, leaving a widow (Margaret Wangari Nginyo) and nine children, including three from two other women. A will he left behind is contested.

In an earlier decision, the judge had said the forensic audit will determine the extent of intermeddling, as alleged by Brenda Nyambura Kiragu and whether her elder step-sister Jane Alice Wambui Kiragu and other executors, are in contempt of court.

The rift in the succession battle first erupted in Margaret’s household that had previously put up a united front against the claims resulting from the children born out of wedlock – Brenda, Alex Ndoria Karuri and Austine Wachira Karungo.

Brenda, who claims that she was her father's lawyer, had applied to the court for an order restraining the executors from intermeddling and interfering with the estate including his bank accounts at Consolidated Bank and I&M Bank.

Following Mr Nginyo's death, Jane, her mum Margaret and a brother Silas Macharia Kariuki alongside James Anthony Kariuki and Scholarstica Njeri Kariuki filed for petition for Probate of Written Will in respect of the Estate on June 5, 2020.

