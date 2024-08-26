How a security firm won State agency Sh14m tender on guards’ pay

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) has awarded a service contract to Vickers Security Limited for being the only company to comply with a new law on the remuneration of security guards, piling the pressure on firms eyeing public tenders.

Although Vickers quoted the highest fee for a contract to guard the KRB head office in Nairobi, the State agency said it was the only bidder that complied with the compensation terms for its guards as set by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), which was recently established under the Private Security Regulation Act.

KRB awarded Vickers Security the contract after it indicated that it pays its guards a monthly salary of Sh45,000, beating two private security firms that said they pay their guards less than Sh30,000.

Lavington Security Ltd said it pays its guards Sh29,000 and Hounslow pays Sh21,500.

Interestingly, Vickers, the winning bidder, quoted the most expensive price to provide the services at Sh13.73 million, while the lowest qualified bidder at the financial evaluation stage, Hounslow, quoted Sh6.35 million.

“At the end of evaluation at this stage, bidders were ranked considering the PSRA (Private Security Regulatory Authority) set minimum wage of Sh30,000 per guard per month,” notes documents with information regarding the tender.

The July 11, 2024 tender award to Vickers, however, sparked objection, with Lavington Security filing a petition for review before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) on July 25, although its case was struck out this month.

In its application, Lavington Security sought a declaration that KRB breached provisions of the Constitution and public procurement laws, and a cancellation of the entire procurement process.

The security firm, through a manager, Raymond Koech, said that the Sh30,000 minimum wage per guard requirement, against which shortlisted bidders were ranked, was not part of the evaluation criteria in the tender document.

KRB, however objected the application, arguing that Mr Koech was a stranger who was not authorised to represent Lavington Security in legal matters pertaining to the tender, an argument the Board supported and eventually ruled in favour of KRB and Vickers.

“The respondents submitted that the request for review, statement in support of the request for review and supporting affidavit were signed by one Raymond Koech and there is no evidence on record indicating that the deponent had been granted authority to initiate the request for review and or depone any affidavit on behalf of Lavington Security and as such the deponent lacks locus standi to initiate the proceedings in the instant request for review,” KRB said, terming Lavington Security’s application “fatally defective and bad in law.”

The State agency also argued that failure to meet the basic minimum monthly wages as set out by the PSRA could not be wished away.

Vickers told the Board that it complied with the Private Security Regulation Act and as such, KRB’s decision to award it the tender was fair and based on its adherence to the tender requirements.

The PPARB documents show that Hounslow “indicated that it sought clarification on this new requirement that was not provided for in the Tender Document and that vide a letter dated 17th July 2024, the Procuring Entity informed it that this was a mandatory requirement.”

They add that Hounslow said no addendum was ever issued to it to avail the new documents, terming the Sh30,000 minimum wage per guard requirement “an afterthought” by KRB “since if it was a mandatory requirement, best procurement practices dictate that the same ought to have been expressly stated in the Tender Document to allow uniformity in evaluation of bids.”