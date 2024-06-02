I&M Group adds 299 jobs on expansion drive

Listed lender I&M Group added 299 new jobs last year as it embarked on an aggressive expansion drive as part of its growth strategy.

The increased hiring raised the firm's total employee count to 2,827 from 2,528 posted in the previous year.

"The group has substantially increased its talent pool as it furthered its retail and digital strategy and invested in information technology infrastructure and acquiring skills in retail requiring new skills and capabilities," I&M says in its latest annual report.

"The growth was driven by the branch expansion strategy across the group which forms the foundation for the growth strategy to support the iMARA 3.0 journey ahead."

Staff numbers at I&M Bank Kenya, the main subsidiary, grew by 244 employees from 1,215 in 2022 to close at 1,459 last year.

The lender opened 10 new branches in the country last year, added eight more at the start of this year and plans to open an additional 12 branches by December. The expansion helped the multinational grow its client base by 210,000 to 560,000 last year. I&M Bank Kenya alone more than doubled personal accounts to 68,666 from 33,359, attributing it to the waiver of bank-to-mobile-money transaction fees.

According to the lender, while the waiver presents forgone fees on one hand, the growth in customer numbers has enabled it to expand other business lines, including loan disbursements.

"The business had several key focus areas among them being expansion into segments such as MSME and personal banking, expansion into new markets, delivering through the ecosystem and strategic partnerships and roll-out and embedding of the group operating model," says the report.

The increased hiring saw staff costs rise 16.2 percent to Sh7.6 billion from Sh6.5 billion in the previous year.