IFC lends KCB Rwanda unit Sh7bn for lending small businesses

KCB Group subsidiary in Rwanda has received a $60 million (Sh7.73 billion) loan from development finance institutions including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises.

BPR Bank Rwanda, in which KCB Group owns 87 percent, will get $40 million (Sh5.16 billion) from IFC while the balance of the seven-year financing package will come from other development finance institutions.

IFC said the financing will allow BPR, Rwanda’s third largest bank by asset size, to expand access to credit to small and medium-sized businesses in the country, especially those in sectors such as manufacturing, agribusiness and services.

At least 25 percent of the money will go to women-owned SMEs in Rwanda.

In addition, IFC said, it will assist BPR to develop and incorporate sector-specific environmental and social processes into its credit review procedures and roll out environmental and social risk management training to all staff members.

“This partnership with IFC is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth of SMEs in Rwanda. With this facility, we will enhance our ability to provide flexible and affordable financing solutions that will empower businesses to scale, innovate, and drive economic development,” Patience Mutesi, BPR Bank managing director, said in a statement.

IFC said the financing package is supported by the World Bank International Development Association's private sector window local currency facility which extends long-term loans in local currency to protect borrowers against currency fluctuations in countries with underdeveloped capital markets.

“As we partner to serve this important sector in the economy, keeping a special focus on supporting women-owned businesses, we can together unlock employment opportunities and drive inclusive growth in key sectors of the economy,” said Mary Porter Peschka, IFC regional director for Eastern Africa.

As of 31 July 2024, IFC had an $83 million (Sh10.71 billion) investment portfolio and an advisory portfolio of $1.92 million (Sh248 million) in Rwanda.

IFC’s long-term loan to BPR marks the latest of the several loan facilities to KCB Group, alongside advisory services. KCB Group was at the end of 2023 carrying in its books a $75 million (Sh9.7 billion) seven-year loan tapped by KCB Bank Kenya from IFC in 2018.