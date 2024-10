JPMorgan snubs Kenya billionaires in Africa plan

America’s biggest bank JPMorgan Chase has overlooked Kenya’s multi-millionaires and high-net worth investors after deciding not to offer asset and wealth management (AWM) services in its upcoming Nairobi office.

The conglomerate, which this week received the approval to open a representative office in Nairobi, reckons it would focus on commercial and investment banking, treasury services, and possibly some lending in Kenya, with its wealth management arm focusing on rich clients in South Africa and Nigeria.

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Kenya have the highest concentration of the dollar millionaires in Africa—a position that has made them attractive to multinational lenders like Standard Bank and Standard Chartered offering wealth management.

As net assets of the rich grow, major lenders have decided to focus on the business of looking after well-heeled clients’ fortunes and earning fees from services such as tax planning, investment management, retirement preparation, and estate planning through trusts and will.

But JPMorgan Chase is looking elsewhere for growth from countries like Kenya and Cote d’Ivoire in the lender’s fresh efforts to advance its footprint on the continent.

The bank was not able to set up shop in Kenya after its home regulator in the United States delayed approvals, stalling the plan to use Nairobi as its launch pad into East Africa for over a decade.

On Monday, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said it authorised JPMorgan to establish a representative office in the country.

Analysts reckon the small share of billionaires in Kenya relative to Nigeria and South Africa was less attractive to JPMorgan, whose assets of more than $4.2 trillion (Sh542.6 billion) are nearly 43 times bigger than Kenya’s GDP.

The analysts add that the rich in Kenya prefer to invest on their own initiative instead of relying on professional bankers for fees.

“A majority of dollar millionaires also fall near the base of the pyramid at between $1 million and $10 million, and they would ideally not attract a JPMorgan Chase. The quantum above this threshold is much smaller compared to a market like South Africa,” said Rufus Mwanyasi, the managing director at investment and advisory firm Canaan Capital.

“It makes more sense therefore for the bank to focus more on loan syndication, which is big in Kenya and hence has more value.”

Kenya was estimated to have 7,200-dollar millionaires ($1 million or Sh129 million) and 16 centi-dollar millionaires ($100 million or Sh12.9 billion) in the period, according to wealth advisory firm Henley & Partners.

South Africa leads with 37,400 dollar millionaires and 102 centi-millionaires, making it a more attractive market for large global financial players offering wealth management services.

The net assets often include properties like real estate, cash, equities and business interests less liabilities.

Mr Mwanyasi added that the Kenya wealth management market has instead attracted a number of smaller players from markets such as Singapore and Jersey, who are willing to take on clients with lower wealth levels of between $1 million and $5 million, fragmenting the market.

“We have also seen fees in the global wealth management segment come down significantly because of competition, meaning there is more value for a rep office in other lines of business,” he said.

In Kenya, representative offices largely serve as marketing and liaison offices for their parent banks and affiliates, given that they are barred from conducting commercial banking services such as deposit taking.

The offices mainly facilitate project finance, trade finance, correspondent banking, syndicated finance and corporate finance.

They also help their parent banks to develop products and services that can meet the needs of the external market, contributing to improved business opportunities and revenue growth.

The representative offices also provide useful early insights on opportunities and risks for a bank that is looking at full entry into the markets in future.

Last year, the value of transactions facilitated by these representative offices in Kenya grew by 13 percent or Sh47.7 billion to Sh413.3 billion.

Trade finance deals, which are the biggest line of transactions the offices handle, stood at Sh97.1 billion, which, however, represented a decline of 38 percent from the previous year.

Property financing deals rose by 65 percent to Sh62.7 billion, and correspondent banking by 7.2 percent to Sh51.9 billion.

Syndicated finance deals meanwhile remained little changed in the period, coming in at Sh40.3 billion compared to Sh40.5 billion in 2022.

Transactions classified as “others”, which include energy finance, term loans, domestic borrowing, working capital and bilateral receivable discounting, collectively rose one-and-a-half times in the period under review, to hit Sh128.5 billion last year compared to Sh49.2 billion in 2022.

In addition to the new JPMorgan Chase office, there are nine other authorised rep offices in Kenya, established by lenders from The Netherlands, France, China, Pakistan, Egypt, India, South Africa, and Mauritius.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will visit Kenya in coming days and is expected to shed light on the firm’s East African plan.