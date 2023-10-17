Companies KBL bags 1.6m recyclable bottles in three months

By MARION SITAWA

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has collected 1.6 million recyclable spirits bottles in the three months to September as part of a sustainable waste management programme.

The programme dubbed Project Rudisha aims to run a sustainable spirit glass collection model in a shift from the one-way bottle packaging use to a returnable glass model.

“We are rapidly making the shift from one-way glass use to a returnable spirits glass model because it is the right thing to do as we stem value chain emissions which constitute the largest portion of our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,’’ KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti said.

KBL aims to reduce 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, potentially creating 500 job opportunities and reinforcing its industry position in waste management. It expanded the programme from 6 distributors to 25 distributors nationally at the beginning of its financial year in July.

‘’This project is already reducing our water and energy consumption, cutting down KBL’s contribution to landfills and lowering our cost of doing business. Additionally, it is providing jobs across the collection, washing, sorting, and returning of the glass bottles to our production site. Project Rudisha demonstrates our awareness and understanding of the interconnected nature of sustainable practices,” he added

The pilot phase has managed a breakage threshold demonstrating efficient handling and transportation of the collected bottles making a significant environmental impact.

More and more firms are taking to recycle their products in a global concept known as the circular economy where the ‘’waste’’ from one output is a resource for the next.

