Companies Kenya Power sees 3pc increase in electricity sales

Kenya Power workers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

More by this Author Summary Kenya Power expects units of electricity sold in the financial year that ended last week to grow by three percent, reversing last year’s drop due to Covid-19 hardships.

The expected growth will be a recovery from the performance in the financial year to June 2020 when unit sales dipped by 0.02 percent to 8,171 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The utility firm revealed the forecast sales in response to shareholders on its recovery prospects after dipping into a loss of Sh2.98 billion in the year to June last year—the first in 17 years.

Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC expects units of electricity sold in the financial year that ended last week to grow by three percent, reversing last year’s drop due to Covid-19 hardships.

The expected growth will be a recovery from the performance in the financial year to June 2020 when unit sales dipped by 0.02 percent to 8,171 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The utility firm revealed the forecast sales in response to shareholders on its recovery prospects after dipping into a loss of Sh2.98 billion in the year to June last year—the first in 17 years.

Demand for electricity dipped last year due to restrictions imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, which saw industries and other businesses cut down their activities in response to the pandemic.

“Unit sales are projected to grow marginally by at least three percent given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Kenya Power in transcript of shareholder question and answer session.

The outlook means that the utility firm’s unit sales will rise by at least 245.13 GWh to 8416.13 GWh.

Kenya Power, whose earnings were already on a decline even before coronavirus-induced disruption, was last year hit by slowed electricity consumption as firms cut production in line with reduced demand for goods and services.

Electricity consumption by large power customer segment—the main demand driver of the business sales—declined by 3.5 percent on the back of Covid-19 disruptions.

Overall electricity consumption declined by about14.8 percent between April and June last year, costing Kenya Power Sh5.6 billion revenues.

CUSTOMER RISE

Kenya Power sales growth were averaging 3.78 percent in the five years preceding coronavirus disruption despite a sharp rise in the number of customers connected to the grid.

The recent best growth in electricity consumption over the last decade came in 2013/2014 financial year when unit sales jumped by 9.96 percent to 6,790 GWh.

In the absence of a strong growth in unit sales, Kenya Power wants to step up on collection of debts, cut on system losses and reduce operational costs in order to recover from losses.

“The business has increased its field presence by introducing a county based business structure, which devolves accountability and performance to the smallest business unit. Further to this, we are also hiring the services of debt collectors,” said the firm.