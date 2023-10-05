Companies Kenyan pilot loses data fight with Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways aircraft. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

A Kenyan pilot who worked for Qatar Airways has lost a bid to compel the airline to give her information regarding her flight hours.

High Court judge Lawrence Mugambi upheld an objection by the airline that Joan Mumbua Muli Ndunda could not use the Kenyan courts to seek the information as her contract was governed by the laws of Qatar.

Ms Mumbua was employed as a pilot by the airline as a first officer on Boeing 777 on May 18, 2015.

Her employment was terminated and the airline issued her with a certificate detailing her flying hours as of August 6, 2020. The pilot later wrote to Qatar Airways requesting complete information regarding her flight hours from October 9, 2015, until August 6, 2020.

Justice Mugambi ruled that the information Ms Mumbua was seeking was about the employment period, which, according to the terms of the contract, was governed by the laws of Qatar.

“She cannot thus invoke Article 35 of the Constitution to demand the said documents. That contract ousted the jurisdiction of this court by defining the forum that was to govern matters arising or relating to the employment contract,” the judge said.

The pilot submitted that she is a Kenyan and that the employment contract was executed in Kenya and although the said contract was terminated, it was not the subject of the petition.

Ms Mumbua said the petition is purely on the infringements of her rights to access information.

According to the pilot, she was not concerned with her employment contract or any dispute arising from it, and the submissions by the airline that the court does not have the power to compel the company to produce the information does not arise.

She said her rights are guaranteed under the Kenyan Constitution and cannot be protected by Qatari courts.

The airline said a clause in her contract categorically indicated that her place of work was in Qatar.

→[email protected]