KMRC extends refinancing deals to non-shareholders

The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has opened up housing loan refinancing services to non-shareholding institutions to increase the reach of affordable mortgage loans.

The housing financier has traditionally been working with 12 primary mortgage lenders to provide Kenyans with cheaper than market-rate house loans, all of which are its shareholders, but is now seeking to onboard more lenders.

The shift is expected to expand the reach of affordable mortgages to Kenyans, increasing the uptake as refinanced housing loans have generally lagged since the establishment of the organisation in 2018.

“We have already started engaging, and this is an open invitation to all regulated institutions, be they banks or Saccos to come and participate,” KMRC’s head of credit Geoffrey Mwaura told the Business Daily.

“We have held one workshop with the 29 institutions that responded to our call to engage with us and those institutions are now at different stages of engagement, where we’re exchanging legal documentation and also going through the motions.”

KMRC currently has 23 shareholders, with the government, through the National Treasury, having a majority stake of 25 percent.

Eight commercial banks, including KCB, NCBA, HFC, and DTB, cumulatively own 44 percent.

Eleven Saccos, including Mwalimu National, Safaricom, Kenya Police, and Stima, jointly own about 9.9 percent, and the remaining stake is held by Kenya Women Microfinance Bank, International Finance Corporation, and Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

As of March, the KMRC had disbursed about 3,252 cheap mortgages cumulatively, worth about Sh10.4 billion, benefiting an estimated 13,224 people, according to data by the African Development Bank, which is investing Sh12.9 billion in the financier.

Since the beginning of the year, the KMRC has implemented a raft of new measures also aimed at increasing the uptake of its affordable mortgages, coming amid a lagged absorption of the loans.

For instance, the lender has increased the monthly income of eligible borrowers from Sh150,000 to Sh200,000, opening up access to more Kenyans. It also raised the maximum amount accessible from Sh8 million to Sh10.5 million.

The KMRC has for a second consecutive year deferred plans to issue another bond, put off by high interest rates on government papers.