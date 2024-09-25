Kenya Power to pay Sh3.2 million to family of electrocuted victim

The High Court in Mombasa has ordered Kenya Power to pay Sh3.2 million to the family of a woman who died after being electrocuted by a fallen power line.

Justice Julius Ng’arng’ar ruled in favour of Leonard Chuphi Nguta, who sued on behalf of his late mother, Kwekwe Ngute Choga.

Mr Nguta had appealed to the High Court after being dissatisfied with a lower court's decision, which had awarded the family Sh1,307,000 in special and general damages.

“It is not in dispute that the deceased succumbed while undergoing treatment at Mombasa Hospital. The evidence on record shows as much," the court stated in its judgment on September 23, 2024.

"It is also not in dispute that medical expenses were incurred while the deceased was undergoing treatment and that the deceased was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent surgery. Judgment is therefore entered in the sum of Sh3,228,853 for the appellant against the respondent."

On January 15, 2020, Kwekwe Ngute Choga was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle of water containing a high-tension power line.

She suffered severe burns over 73 percent of her body and died at Mombasa Hospital on January 30, 2020. She was 56 years old at the time of her death.

Mr Nguta, who sued on behalf of her estate, claimed that Kenya Power’s negligence led to her death by failing to remove the fallen line, which had been lying on the ground for three days.

The magistrate's court originally awarded Mr Nguta Sh650,000 in general damages and Sh657,000 in special damages, holding Kenya Power 100 percent liable for the incident.

Dissatisfied with the amount, Mr Nguta appealed, arguing that the general damages awarded were too low given the severity of his mother's injuries.

He sought an enhanced award, including general damages, special damages totalling Sh3,082,353 and interest on the medical bills and funeral expenses.

Kenya Power denied liability, contending that the deceased had contributed to her own death by failing to take safety precautions around the downed line.

The company claimed that she had ignored warning signs and tampered with its electricity lines. Further, the firm argued that Choga had disregarded the clear danger and requested that the suit be dismissed.

In his ruling, Justice Ng’arng’ar noted that Kenya Power had not disputed the appellant’s evidence that the power line had been left unattended for days, resulting in the fatal accident.

Despite the firm's attempt to shift some responsibility to the deceased, the court upheld that the company bore full liability for failing to address the hazardous situation.

The court was also satisfied with the invoices provided by the appellant to substantiate the medical expenses. Justice Ng’arng’ar awarded Sh50,000 for pain and suffering, Sh100,000 for loss of expectation of life, and Sh3,078,853 in special damages.