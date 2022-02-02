Companies KQ picks Global GSA as passenger sales agent for Italy

A Kenya Airways plane at the JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Airways (KQ) has appointed Global GSA as its passenger sales agent for the Italian market.

The deal that takes effect on February 1, 2022, will see the firm manage all KQ’s commercial activities in Italy for a period that has not been disclosed by the carrier.

The functions will include the support and assistance to travel agencies and tour operators mainly on reservations and ticketing.

“We are pleased to bring Global GSA onboard as the passenger general sales agent for Italy. This comes at a time when travel has resumed globally and also follows the recent code-sharing agreement with ITA Airways which now offers customers greater choice and flexibility,’’ said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ in a statement yesterday.

“We look forward to working with Global GSA to offer word class customer service to our customers and grow sales in the region.”

KQ currently flies to 42 destinations worldwide - 35 of which are in Africa – carrying over four million passengers annually.

The carrier has a fleet of 32 aircraft, including the B787 Dreamliner, its flagship aircraft.

KQ is onboarding Global GSA as its passenger sales agents at a time nations have opened their airspaces to facilitate travel across the globe.

The move has seen passengers who were locked up due to strict travel restrictions imposed by some nations now taking up tickets for travel.

The carrier for instance said in October that it will add four flights weekly up from the current two on the UK route after Kenya was removed from England’s red list, in anticipation of high demand in one of its crucial routes.

Kenya was in April placed under the UK’s red list, a move that restricted travellers from Kenya to Britain, on the back of high cases of Covid-19 in the country.