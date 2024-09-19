KRA cleared to get Sh586m from Siemens

A tax tribunal has cleared the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to collect an additional Sh586.3 million from Germany-based multinational technology company Siemens AG on money it received from its local branch from a 2015 contract to construct the Ethiopia-Kenya substation in Suswa.

KRA had demanded the tax amount after the local arm of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SAG Germany) absorbed the costs of one of the consortiums in the project, a burden that should been borne by its headquarters. The local branch is known as SAG Kenya PE.

SAG Germany and its consortium partner, Isolux Ingeniera of Spain, signed a contract with Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) for the construction of the Ethiopia-Kenya electricity transmission line converter station at Suswa. SAG Germany was the lead consortium.

For civil works and equipment installation, SAG Germany had to register a permanent establishment in Kenya, SAG Kenya PE.

The Tax Appeals Tribunal noted that SAG Kenya PE as a limited risk service provider was entitled to a routine return while its headquarters, SAG Germany, was the entrepreneur that should have borne the risks associated with the bankruptcy of Isolux.

“It is the tribunal’s view therefore that the appellant did not sufficiently prove that the assessment made by the respondent was wrong therefore it failed to discharge its burden of proof,” said the tribunal.

“In the upshot of the foregoing,tribunal is persuaded that the respondent’s entire assessment was justified,” added the five-bench tribunal in a ruling delivered on June 28.

KRA also disallowed SAG Kenya PE credit of up to Sh511,303,741, noting that it did not relate to the project's component that was done in Kenya.

The design of the station and supply of the equipment was to be done outside of the country by SAG Germany. The functions consisted of manufacturing, engineering, project sales, research and development, market research and strategy, and other functions.

In 2017, the Spanish firm Isolux, which was responsible for site works, site set up, and execution of earthworks, was declared bankrupt by the commercial courts in Madrid, Spain, and was unable to complete its obligations on the project, with SAG Germany taking over the entire project.

The KRA conducted an investigation into the affairs of SAG Kenya PE for the period 2017-2020 and issued it with a preliminary audit finding report on July 22, 2022.

The taxman demanded an additional Corporation tax, withholding tax, and PAYE assessments amounting to Sh678,593,089.00 excluding penalties and interests, which was later reduced to Sh586,320,970.00 after the German firm objected.

SAG Germany is a global entity engaged in the electrification value chain - from power generation, transmission, and distribution to smart grid solutions and efficient application of electrical energy and other areas of medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics.

The ruling is part of the government’s plan to address a tax avoidance scheme known as transfer pricing where multinationals reduce their tax liability by charging different prices for their associates abroad.