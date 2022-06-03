Companies London Distillers director charged for falsifying testimony

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A director of spirit manufacturer London Distillers has been charged with swearing a false affidavit claiming that he was a director of Galot Industries and Manchester Outfitters limited.

Mr Rajeev Modi was accused of making the statement in an affidavit dated March 2, 2018, before an advocate.

He was also accused of filing the affidavit in a Milimani court in 2018 where he also testified that he was a director of Galot Industries ltd, yet he knew that it was false testimony.

Two other persons, Pushpinder Singh Mann and Jophece Yogo were accused of convening a meeting as directors and company secretary of Galot Industries and nominated Mr Modi to swear an affidavit, with plans to withdraw a criminal case before a magistrate.

The three denied the charges when they appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Wendy Micheni.

The court ordered them to post bail of Sh200,000 each to secure their freedom.

The case will be mentioned on June 9.

The case revolves around the ownership dispute of Galot Industries, Manchester Outfitters (now King Woolen Mills) and Mohan Meakin Kenya (London Distillers Kenya Ltd).

Mr Mohan Galot is the founder of London Distillers and he is locked in a legal battle with his nephews- Pravin and Rajesh over the control of the companies.