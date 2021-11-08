Companies London Distillers installs Sh142m kit to avoid closure over pollution

A section of the London Distillers plant. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

London Distillers (Kenya) Limited has avoided forcible closure after it installed a Sh141.5 million kit to mitigate toxic emissions and dumping of raw waste into Athi River as directed by Parliament.

The National Assembly Committee on Implementation of House Resolutions says the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has reported compliance levels by LDK at 86 percent on air quality and emissions.

The committee said Nema has issued an Emissions Licence for the boiler at LDK after complying with emissions limits for controlled and non-controlled facilities in line with Environment Management Coordination (Regulations) 2014 for regulated parameters for distillery.

The licence, which is valid for 12 months was issued on April 22, 2021.

The House team had threatened to recommend shut down of the firms’ alcohol manufacturing plant for air pollution and discharge of effluent into the Athi River if it fails to invest and install state of the art technology to arrest the pollution.

The Environment and Natural Resources committee in a report, filed in 2018 and adopted by the House, accused the distiller of lacking latest technology in the management of waste.

LDK, which manufactures alcoholic drinks, Meakins, Napoleon, Kenya King and Safari brands, had been accused by its neighbour, Erdemann Property Limited, of polluting the environment through toxic emissions and dumping of raw waste into Athi River.

Erdemann and about 3,000 home buyers petitioned Parliament in 2018 to investigate LDK’s environmental activities.

“There was remarkable improvement by London Distillers Limited, from the time the complaint was made in 2018 to date, towards compliance to the recommendation to install state of art technology to mitigate air and solid waste management. However, there were still some areas for improvement,” the committee said.

The committee made a guided tour of the firms’ alcoholic manufacturing plant on July 9, 2021.

LDK’s pollution activities have been subject of two parliamentary inquiries after Erdemann claimed the distiller was receiving backing from Nema.