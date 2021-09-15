Companies Longer Covid-19 closure for Kenyan students in Uganda

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. PHOTO | AFP

By GERALD ANDAE

There are over 40,000 Kenyan students studying in Uganda according to government statistics, at different levels of education ranging from A-Level to university.

Kenyan students studying in Uganda will have to wait longer before resuming classes after the government pushed the reopening date indefinitely with learners having stayed home since last year March when institutions were closed to curb spread of Covid-19.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni opposed the plans to have schools reopened next month as had been proposed by education officials, saying the dates are too near given the looming threat of the third wave of Covid-19.

“… given the emerging realities of [low] vaccination rate of teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years, the President asked us to rethink another date and report back next week,” the Daily Monitor reported, quoting Ministry of Education spokesperson.

The long stay at home has seen some of the students who have been studying in Uganda opt out of the Ugandan schools to study in Kenya.

The Ugandan government on March last year, directed schools to close for 30 days to curb the spread of coronavirus.