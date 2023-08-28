Companies Mentor Sacco to auction Sh300m Ngara property

By KABUI MWANGI

Mentor Sacco Society Limited is set to auction a Sh300 million property situated in Nairobi’s Ngara area and belonging to Mugoiri Development Company Limited, a limited liability firm incorporated in 1976 by a group of now elderly residents from Mugoiri Location in Murang’a county.

Commercial and tax division court judge Justice David Majanja on Thursday last week issued the ruling in a dispute where the Murang’a proprietors had filed a suit seeking to block Mentor Sacco from carrying out the auction, arguing that they had been misled into entering into a business loan agreement as opposed to a joint venture agreement with the institution.

But in his ruling, Justice Majanja said the complainants had failed to demonstrate a prima facie case with a probability of success leading to the conclusion that an injunction was not warranted in the circumstances.

“The plaintiff’s application dated April 13, 2023, is dismissed with costs to the defendants. The interim orders in force are now discharged,” said Majanja.

In the suit, the Murang’a group had argued that it had in 2016 negotiated a joint venture agreement with Mentor Sacco for the development of a five-storey commercial and residential building with a basement to be set up on the contested property.

In their submissions, the sacco had agreed to invest Sh114.2 million in the project, funds which would be recouped through rent paid by the prospective tenants into the Mugoiri firm’s account held by the sacco.

The proprietors further stated that Sacco misled them into entering into a normal commercial business loan agreement over the property through misrepresentation, duress, undue influence and forcing them into an unconscionable bargain on account of their old age.

According to the filed suit, the group had complained that the Sacco had threatened to auction the property at a forced value of Sh112.5 million while the property value is over Sh300 million.

But in its rejoinder, Mentor Sacco refuted the venture agreement claim, stating that the property owners had in 2016 applied for and obtained a loan to develop the land, after presenting minutes of meetings held by its members and directors with resolutions to the effect that they would seek a loan from the Sacco.

The Sh114.2 million credit facility was then wired to the proprietors on September 27, 2016, after their authorised officers had signed a loan application form.

The accused further submitted to the court that the group later defaulted on the loan despite protracted accommodation, triggering the auction move.

In his judgement, Justice Majanja found that the Murang’a group had not produced any evidence of entering into a joint venture agreement with the Sacco, noting, in fact, that the only documentation produced was a letter of offer that clearly showed that the group intended to be a loan seeker.

