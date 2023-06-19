Companies Murang’a tea factory bosses win contempt case on appeal

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Supreme Court has ordered two former directors of a Murang’a tea factory to be refunded Sh400,000 they were each fined four years ago for contempt of court.

A bench of five judges of the apex court ruled that Stephen Githiga and Eston Gakunju were condemned unheard when they were ordered to pay the fine or serve seven months in civil jail.

The bench led by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the right to a fair hearing dictates that an individual shall not be penalised by a decision affecting one's rights or legitimate expectations unless one has been given prior notice of the case against one, a fair opportunity to answer and present one's case.

The officials were found guilty of contempt of court in March 2019 after allegedly flouting sanctions imposed on December 6 and 21, 2017, against KTDA Holdings and KTDA Management Services from conducting any meetings or causing the nomination of directors of Kiru Tea Factory Company Ltd, pending an appeal challenging alleged ouster of Chege Kirundi and company secretary Bernard Kiragu.

“It is our considered opinion that hearing the application dated December 13, 2017, without expressly listing the same amounted to trial by ambush,” said the Supreme Court.

The matter ended in court following leadership wrangles at the 8,000-member factory in Murang’a four years ago.

