Companies NBK, Davis & Shirtliff sign financing deal for water, solar systems

Davis & Shirtliff MD Edward Davis, with NBK finance and strategy director Peter Kioko (left) during the partnership signing at the Davis and Shirtliff headquarters in Industrial Area on February 10, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The National Bank of Kenya has partnered with water and energy solutions provider Davis & Shirtliff to offer Sh5 billion financing to customers buying water pumps and solar systems over the next five years.

Customers will get 100 percent financing in a scheme that requires them to repay the loan in three years. NBK will not charge processing fees on the loans that will attract 11 percent interest.

“This partnership will benefit our customers to access clean water whilst enabling us to contribute to environmental protection by scaling access to renewable energy,” said NBK finance and strategy director Peter Kioko.

The deal is part of NBK’s Green Finance Initiative, which is part of its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Davis & Shirtliff will offer a five percent discount on purchases.

The firm’s finance director George Mbugua said the deal enables water service providers to access affordable and accommodating financing to buy infrastructure at subsidised rates.