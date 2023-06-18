Companies NCBA loss-making Tanzania subsidiary eyes profit in 2023

By EDNA MWENDA

NCBA Group has projected a return to profitability from its Tanzania subsidiary in 2023 after it reported a loss of Sh1.78 billion last year attributed to deteriorated credit facilities and staffing costs following its full acquisition.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed lender disclosed in its latest annual report that while other regional subsidiaries reported growth including Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, the Tanzanian business had been lagging behind its peers in losses.

“We saw significant year-on-year growth in our Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda businesses. Our Tanzania business posted a loss in 2022 mainly attributed to de-risking of deteriorated credit facilities and staff rationalisation due to business right-sizing,” said James Ndegwa, NCBA chairman.

The company disclosures show NCBA Group invested Sh2 billion in Tanzania in a transaction that saw it buy out the 6.56 percent stake from minority shareholders, increasing group ownership to 100 percent in the year ended December 2022.

NCBA has been increasing its stake in the Tanzanian unit from 75.91 percent in 2019 to 93.44 percent in 2021 to its current full ownership.

“Our Tanzania business has lagged behind its regional peers over time but we set in place a turnaround strategy for the business in the second half of 2022 and this has seen better outcomes in the business with signs of overall profitability in 2023,” NCBA’s annual report read in part.

In its Ugandan and Rwandan subsidiaries, the lender pumped in Sh814 million and Sh458 million, respectively, and another Sh200 million investment in Kenyan-based Loop DFS, formerly Bantech Limited.

The latest investments bring to Sh6.98 billion, the amount of money that NCBA Group has invested in the subsidiaries since 2019.

The company successfully turned around the Ugandan loss-making business last year to post a net profit of Sh767.6 million in the year ended December 2022.

Rwanda reported an after-tax profit of Sh467.1 million and the Kenyan business posted Sh14.3 billion.

“As a result, our regional businesses collectively contributed a more muted loss of Sh545 million in 2022 versus an elevated Sh1.7 billion in 2021.”

NCBA Group posted a 48.5 per cent rise in net profit for the first three months of the year, with earnings increasing to Sh5.1 billion from Sh3.4 billion the previous corresponding quarter.

The lender’s improved performance was due to higher interest income, with non-interest funded earnings also rising to Sh7.2 billion from Sh6.1 billion while foreign exchange trading brought in Sh2.7 billion.

