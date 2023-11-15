Companies NCBA opens new branch in Ruaka

NCBA Group has unveiled a new bank branch in the Ruaka town of Central Kenya’s Kiambu County as part of its local expansion strategy aimed at growing the lender’s base of retail clients.

The new opening, domiciled within Elizaphan Plaza, brings the number of branches in Kiambu to four and is one of the 10 branches the bank had pledged to open this year.

According to the lender, the opening of the branch signalled its dedication to supporting the needs of the people and businesses in the community, noting that the development and prosperity of the County would go hand in hand with its success as a bank.

“At NCBA, we believe in fostering financial inclusion, supporting economic growth, and enhancing the prosperity of the communities we serve. Our commitment to these principles has driven us to expand our presence to Ruaka Town, an area brimming with potential and promise,” stated NCBA group director of retail banking Tirus Mwithiga.

“Being one of the youngest of our branches the positive reception we have received from the community has been fantastic.”

On his part, the lender’s director of strategy Louisa Wandabwa noted that the fast-growing nature of Ruaka town has elevated it to a hub of investments and development.

“Ruaka has in the recent past become one of the fastest-growing satellite towns in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area which has in turn made it become a major center for Real Estate investment and development,” said Wandabwa.

“By opening a branch here, we have been able to provide the residents with access to financial services that are designed to meet their individual needs.”

The opening of the new outlet comes hot on the heels of yet another one that was unveiled in the Kahawa Sukari area of Kiambu County in July this year.

Alongside its extensive expansion strategy, NCBA has also launched its deposit mobilisation campaign that will see loyal and new customers bag cash prize rewards.

