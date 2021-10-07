Companies NMG signs deal on sustainable growth

Nation Media Group (NMG) chief executive Stephen Gitagama (right) exchanged signed documents with UN Global Compact Kenya Network Executive Director Judy Njino on October 7, 2021 at Nation Centre after NMG entered into an MoU with UN Global Compact committing to support the efforts towards the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

In a memorandum of understating with UN Global Compact Network Kenya, the company committed to ethical practices in its operations to help deal with issues that also include climate change.

Nation Media Group (NMG) has signed a deal with a United Nations agency to achieve ambitious goals in fight against poverty, inequality, and other ills.

In a memorandum of understating with UN Global Compact Network Kenya, the company committed to ethical practices in its operations to help deal with issues that also include climate change.

The partnership will also see NMG scale up efforts to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals(SDGs) through its television programmes, digital content and newspaper information, and existing initiatives.

“Our strategy is linked to sustainability. Within our strategic system and ambition, we have embedded some of the sustainability areas among them education, health and environment. We are sure that joining the network of other global private sector players will be significant in supporting UN sustainable development goals,” NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama said.

The SDGs adopted by UN six years ago set out a wide-ranging “to-do” list tackling conflict, hunger, land degradation, gender inequality, and climate change by 2030.

The UN Global Compact Network Kenya is an initiative driving 10 SDG principles touching on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, especially within the private sector.

NMG is the first media house in the country to sign the agreement.