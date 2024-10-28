Police sacco gets positive rating on string funding

South Africa-based agency GCR Ratings has affirmed the issuer ratings of the Kenya Police deposit taking Sacco at A- with a stable outlook as a long-term issuer and A2 a short-term issuer on the entity’s strong funding base.

The rating, which is unchanged from the same time last year, underlines the Sacco’s strong credit worthiness over the medium-term and its likelihood of making timely repayments on its short-term obligations.

The ratings action informs would-be creditors of the Sacco, including banks, of its ability to meet its debt obligations.

The Kenya Police DT Sacco did not disclose any borrowings in its financial statements for the year December 2023 but set its borrowing capacity at Sh3 billion in its recent delegates meeting held in February.

Saccos typically complement internal funding from members through borrowings from commercial banks.

GCR has cited Police Sacco’s solid asset quality in contrast to peers in the savings and credit cooperatives sector and its strong capitalisation and reliable funding.

“The credit ratings of Kenya National Police Deposit Taking Sacco Society Limited reflects strong capitalisation, reliable funding and liquidity, and a relatively good asset quality compared to other financial institutions,” GCR said in a credit rating report.

The sacco’s outlook as a long-term credit issuer is anchored on a resilient performance with asset quality metrics and capitalisation to remain stable on sustained profitability and assets increase. GCR, however sees weakness in Police Sacco’s competitive standing within the wider banking and financial sector.

Police DT Sacco profit for the year ended December 31, 2023, rose to Sh2.4 billion from Sh2.1 billion in 2022 on higher interest from loans.

The Sacco ended the year with a strong capital base, having marked improvements on all capital metrics in the review period, including the ratio of core capital to total assets and members’ deposits.

Withdrawable member deposits jumped to Sh3.1 billion at the end of last year from Sh2.9 billion previously while total assets hit Sh54.2 billion from Sh48.9 a year prior.

The Kenya Police DT Sacco raised its 2023 dividend distribution to members from Sh552.3 million to Sh599 million.