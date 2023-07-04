Companies PR firm P&L picks new managing partner

Maureen Sande has been appointed the new Managing Partner, P&L Consulting Limited. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By LINET OWOKO

Public relations firm P&L Consulting has appointed Maureen Sande as its new managing partner effective July 1, replacing founder and current managing partner Mercy Randa, who becomes the new chief executive officer.

Ms Sande will be tasked with shaping the firm’s strategic direction and guiding operations as it seeks to tap into new business areas by leveraging insights to strengthen advisory offerings.

She will also be responsible for sustaining positive client relationships, driving new business acquisitions, and shaping operations as the firm gears up for its next phase of growth in capital markets, risk, and communications advisory.

Ms Sande boasts over 20 years of experience in strategic communication and advocacy campaigns across government ministries and agencies.

“I am both enthused and deeply honoured by the opportunity to steer P&L Consulting into its next chapter, building on the foundation laid through 10 years of delivering outcomes that drive impact,” said Ms Sande.

In her capacity as a communications executive, Ms Sande has worked for companies such as BAT, IFC Africa, Telkom Kenya, and Redhouse Group.

She has also worked with a variety of client organisations, including EABL and BAT.

