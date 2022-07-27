Companies Retired military chief among those on new Kenya Power board of directors

Electricity House which is the Kenya Power head offices in a Picture taken on May 30, 2018. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

A former high-ranking military boss Brig (Rtd) James Migige Gitiba has joined the Kenya Power board as a member amid restructuring at the company. Kenya Power also picked Sarah Mbwaya an engineering professional to the board, it said yesterday. Ms Mbwaya si also an independent director of Limuru Tea.

The appointments follow the May exit of three board members of the State-owned power distributor.

Ex-Kenya Power board members Elizabeth Rogo, Abdulrazaq Ali and Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki resigned in May. Ms Rogo an oil executive was April this year tapped to the board of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) which is also undergoing another turnaround.

The trio was part of a new team appointed two years ago to the helm of the Kenya Power board and charged with turnaround efforts at the troubled utility.

“The Board of Directors of The Kenya Power and Lighting Company announces the appointment of Eng Sarah Mbwaya and Brig (Rtd) James Migige Gitiba as Non-Executive Directors of the company in accordance with the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association,” announced the Kenya Power board in a statement yesterday.

Brig (Rtd) Gitiba served as a military Assistant to the Chief of the General Staff Kenya Armed Forces.

“A highly experienced officer, he also served as the Commanding Officer Transport Battalion, Deputy Corps Commander KACT, Colonel Logistics Kenya Army HQs, Defence Advisor at the Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam – Tanzania, Colonel Supply Defence Headquarters and Chief of Logistics Kenya Army HQs and Deputy General Officer Commanding Border Security,” said Kenya Power.

He also served as a military observer with the UN Mission in Sierra Leone from August 2000 to August 2001 as well as Deputy Sector Commander/Chief of Operation for the UN Mission in Southern Sudan from April 2008 to May 2009.

