Companies Royal Ngao threatens to liquidate construction firm in Sh158m row

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Royal Ngao Holdings, an investment company, has threatened to liquidate a construction company over a debt of Sh158.5 million arising from a dispute over the delay in the construction of a 15-storey building in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

The investment company has given N.K. Brothers Ltd 21 days to pay the amount failure to which it will file insolvency proceedings against the construction firm. Royal Ngao Holdings is demanding the amount plus interest from January 2016.

“Further take notice that failure to pay the afore-stated amount shall result in Royal Ngao Holdings limited filing for a liquidation order against N.K. brothers limited,” the notice dated October 13 reads.

The construction firm was hired to build the office block in an agreement signed on October 3, 2011.

In the course of construction, a dispute arose between the parties, with the investment company accusing N. K. Brothers of delay in completing the project.

The investment firm accused the constructor of delaying the project by seeking extensions without consulting and obtaining written approval from it, the project manager and a company that was doing interior design.

It was also alleged that the extensions were granted ‘whimsically and without sufficient basis'.

The matter was referred to Steven Oundo, an arbitrator in 2018 who ruled in favour of Royal Ngao Holdings.

N.K. Brothers first challenged the appointment of Mr Oundo but the application was dismissed. The construction firm later moved to the High Court to overturn the arbitration proceedings, but the case was equally dismissed.

In a ruling last year, Justice Alfred Mabeya noted that the construction firm accepted the Court's jurisdiction, got a negative decision, and then sought to challenge the court's jurisdiction.

“In each of these cases, a party enjoyed a benefit as a result of a procedural choice from which it later attempted to resile,” the judge said.

Royal Ngao Holdings is associated with businessman Edward Njoroge, the former chief executive of power producer KenGen. The company sold its entire stake in Real Insurance Company Limited in 2014 to Britam Holdings for Sh825.3 million in cash and another Sh550.2 million worth of shares in the latter which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

