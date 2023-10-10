Companies SA tech firm Peach Payments expands after funding round

By LINET OWOKO

South African digital service provider Peach Payments is making steps to grow its footprint in Kenya’s digital commerce, adding to its string of acquisitions locally and internationally.

This comes after the successful completion of a funding round worth Sh4.4 billion ($30 million) led by the Apis Growth Fund II, a private equity fund managed by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager.

In April, Apis Partners announced the Fund’s intention to invest in Peach Payments as part of a funding round to enable online payments in Africa.

The company provides a toolkit that enables businesses to accept, manage, and make payments via mobile and the Web. Services offered include online payment acceptance, pay-outs, and subscription solutions across a variety of payment types including cards, electronic funds transfer, digital wallets, mobile money, and buy-now-pay-later options.

It plans to expand to new African markets while also accelerating its growth and enhancing product offerings in Mauritius. “We are proud to announce our next stage of growth has been unlocked by securing funding to help African businesses scale. We intend to double down on the markets in which we already have a presence — South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius — to grow market share, expand our headcount, and launch new products,” said Rahul Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder of Peach Payments.

Launched in 2018 in Kenya, Peach Payments is used by eight e-commerce stores including First-Class Trekkers, Petsasa Kenya, Flowrich Pharma Kenya, and Lightbell Enterprises.

The company, which has nearly 150 employees, recorded a 650 percent revenue growth since 2020 and by 80 percent in 2022.

