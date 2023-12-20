Companies Safaricom attains key security certification to power global card payments

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom PLC, Peter Ndegwa on October 11, 2023, at Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Kenya’s leading telco Safaricom has been accredited with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, which is a worldwide standard of data security for businesses that process card transactions issued by the PCI Security Standard Council (PCI SSC).

PCI DSS is a globally recognised standard that offers a comprehensive framework to safeguard sensitive customer information during transactions. It ensures robust controls and security measures are in place to protect against data breaches, fraud and unauthorised access.

With the accreditation, the telco will be able to issue virtual cards to enable tap-to-pay global payouts for multinational partners such as Google, Uber, and Microsoft, among others, as well as facilitate merchants to receive online and in-person card payments from customers.

Safaricom says the approval is a great fete as it aligns with its mission to transform from a telco to a technology company by 2025, noting that it will henceforth be a global payment facilitator.

“Safaricom has always been driven by the desire to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers. As we navigate the digital landscape, security remains at the heart of everything we do.

“This certification for M-Pesa is a recognition of our dedication to safeguarding the financial transactions of our customers,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The certification also adds Safaricom to the list of the few institutions in Africa that can create a regional payment switch system while safeguarding customers’, merchants’ and partners’ payment data.

The company says it will now be able to enhance its Application Programming Interface capability to grow developers on the M-Pesa platform to provide enriched services as well as expand the portfolio of mobile money services and payment solutions.

“With this development, our customers can rest assured that our processes ensure that their data is protected at all times. It also means that our partners can access more innovative and secure solutions for their clientele,” said Mr Ndegwa.

