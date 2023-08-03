Companies Safaricom bags Unep, investors award on sustainability

Safaricom PLC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Ndegwa at a past event. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

Safaricom has been recognised for its climate action initiatives in the inaugural Environment Sustainability Awards by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

The listed telco was acknowledged for its approaches in integrating and implementing climate change interventions in its business.

The firm says it has cumulatively invested more than Sh53 million in mitigating emissions and enhancing environmental resilience.

The company has, for example, signed a deal with the Kenya Forest Service that will see it plant at least five million trees by 2025 in an initiative that is poised to create 2,000 direct jobs and 5,000 indirectly.

Its other climate action moves include the recycling of 913 tonnes of e-waste as well as the successful recycling of 88.1 percent of its solid waste during the year ending March.

Safaricom says it has also reduced carbon dioxide emissions by putting up to 1,400 of its network sites on solar energy.

“We are grateful that our efforts towards environmental sustainability are being recognised. Environmental consideration is critical to the success of our business and as such we have a robust strategy that is responsive to green growth and climate change interventions,” said the firm’s CEO Peter Ndegwa.

→[email protected]