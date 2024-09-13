Safaricom Ethiopia adds 350,000 customers in three months

Safaricom Ethiopia added 350,000 new customers in the three months to June 2024, according to new disclosures by the telecoms operator.

The number of one-month active customers hit 3.41 million in the quarter from 3.06 million at the end of March.

Spending by customers on the network also improved as the average revenue per one-month customer rose to Sh217.68 from Sh183.12 previously.

The increased customer base for the operator is a marker of momentum in Ethiopia since venturing into the market in 2022.

“Commercial momentum in the period was supported by growth in customers since the launch of operations in the Tigray region.

"As at the end of June 2024, we had 4.6 million three-month active customers on our network and one-month active customers closed at 3.4 million customers,” Safaricom Ethiopia notes in its quarterly update.

The operation has also marked an increase in the number of M-Pesa registered customers from 4.51 million in March to 5.75 million in June, as the number of M-Pesa agents rose to 29,200 from 25,800.

The number of one-month active mobile data customers and messaging customers also improved to 2.4 million and 1.4 million respectively from 1.99 million and 1.1 million in March.

Safaricom Ethiopia’s number of base stations reached 2,912 in the quarter from 2,806 previously.

The operation realised Sh2.3 billion in total revenues with mobile data leading the way at Sh1.59 billion, representing a 138.9 percent growth in turnover from the same quarter last year.

As a start-up operation, Safaricom Ethiopia is expected to base its performance on revenue and customer growth before becoming a profitable business in the long term.

Safaricom anticipates its operations in the Horn of Africa country to become profitable within four years.

“Our brand has been established as a data network and our customers appreciate the superior customer experience we offer, reliable connectivity and speeds, as well as secure access to the fastest data network in Ethiopia.

"Our efforts to accelerate financial inclusion and access to digital payment platforms are underway with M-Pesa now fully operational since August 2023,” noted Safaricom Plc chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa.