Safaricom Ethiopia adds 350,000 customers in three months

The increased customer base for the operator is a marker of momentum in Ethiopia since venturing into the market in 2022.
“Commercial momentum in the period was supported by growth in customers since the launch of operations in the Tigray region.
"As at the end of June 2024, we had 4.6 million three-month active customers on our network and one-month active customers closed at 3.4 million customers,” Safaricom Ethiopia notes in its quarterly update.
“Our brand has been established as a data network and our customers appreciate the superior customer experience we offer, reliable connectivity and speeds, as well as secure access to the fastest data network in Ethiopia.
"Our efforts to accelerate financial inclusion and access to digital payment platforms are underway with M-Pesa now fully operational since August 2023,” noted Safaricom Plc chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa.
Safaricom Plc has a majority stake in the Ethiopian business at 51.7 percent with other shareholders being the Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corporation (25.2 percent), British International Investments (10.1 percent), IFC (7.25 percent) and Vodacom -Safaricom’s parent firm (5.75 percent).