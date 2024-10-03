Safaricom expat staff costs fall by 18pc

Safaricom’s expenditure on expatriate staff seconded to the company by Vodafone Group Plc fell by 17.7 percent to Sh4.75 billion in the year ended March 2024, indicating reduced reliance on senior specialist talent drawn from the parent’s labour pool.

The Sh1.02 billion drop in the expat's salary and other administrative costs was revealed in the company’s 2024 annual report.

In the previous year, Safaricom had reported a sharp rise of 182.6 percent in expat expenses, which signalled a jump in the number of seconded hands into the group from Vodafone.

Payments to these expatriates, referred to as secondees in the company’s records, accounted for 15.6 percent of the company’s total expenditure of Sh30.54 billion on employee pay and benefits in the period. A year earlier, these expenses had accounted for 20.4 percent of total employee costs.

Salaries paid to the seconded staff amounted to Sh3.75 billion in the 2024 financial year, down from Sh4.59 billion the previous year, while other administrative costs fell to Sh997.6 million from Sh1.17 billion previously.

The expatriates’ salary costs are centrally managed by Vodafone and then billed to Safaricom. The company also sends out its employees to other Vodafone affiliates and thereafter invoices the parent for their payments.

“The group has employees who are seconded from Vodafone affiliate companies. The payroll cost for the secondees is managed by Vodafone Group Services Limited and recharged (invoiced) to the company for payment on a monthly basis,” said Safaricom in its annual report.

By the end of March, Safaricom had a total of 6,661 employees on its books at the group level, an increase from 6,616 in March 2023.

The company spent Sh30.54 billion on the employees through salaries, statutory contributions, medical and life cover, administrative costs, and club membership payments.

Vodafone Group has a vast operation spread across multiple countries in Europe and Africa, as well as Australia and India.

The multinational, therefore, regularly moves top talent from one subsidiary or market to another, depending on the prevailing demand for specialist skills. These expatriates include professionals with specialties in skills such as finance and technology.