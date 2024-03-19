Companies Second Kenas chief Martin Chesire exits as term ends

Martin Chesire speaking at a past event. Mr Chesire has been the CEO at Kenas since March 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Kenya Accreditation Services (Kenas) chief executive officer Martin Chesire has left the standards body after completing his six-year tenure.

Joyce Gichuru, the manager for Scheme Development, Training and Advocacy will take over his position in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive boss.

Mr Chesire has been the CEO at Kenas since March 2018. He took up the job from Sammy Milgo who was the first chief executive of the accreditation agency.

"As the second CEO of Kenas, I walk out of our office for the last time this evening. I'm incredibly grateful to our government for the honour of duty to lead Kenas since 19th March 2018," said Mr Chesire in a memo that was sent to staff on Monday.

"I'm happy to leave a more cohesive, inclusive, and diverse staff, with a complete head count of executives, near complete management and fully constituted board, which is essential for effective operational delivery and decision making," he said.

Kenas was established in 2009 to carry out accreditation of conformity of assessment services, which include calibration, product testing, proficiency testing laboratories, inspection, verification and certification bodies in all the economic sectors.

The State corporation was re-established by the Kenya Accreditation Service Act 2019 (Act. No 17 of 2019) as the sole national accreditation body for Kenya.

