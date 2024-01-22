Companies Selu to invest Sh13bn in Galana-Kulalu project

Former Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer Peter Njonjo during an interview in August. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Selu Limited, the special-purpose vehicle established to invest in the government-backed Galana-Kulalu irrigation project, will inject at least $80 million (Sh13 billion at current exchange rates) in the next three years to expand operations on the farm covering 20,000 acres.

Selu, in a public notice on Monday, said it has concluded the initial development phase of 500 acres, which involved a feasibility assessment to evaluate the viability of large-scale commercial maize farming in the 1.75 million-acre government-owned ranch.

Remarkable results

According to the statement, the project implementation was undertaken in partnership with a consortium, consisting of LEAF Africa, Campo-Brazil and BrazAfric Group that provided expertise on large-scale tropical commercial farm management.

“The recently concluded pilot phase has yielded remarkable results, with record-breaking maize yields of up to 35, 90-kg bags an acre, the highest ever recorded in Galana Kulalu’s history and close to four times the national average,” said Selu.

“The project has significant potential to impact Kenya’s food security, with the 20,000 acres of land set for commercialisation, and with the high level of productivity to substantially boost Kenya’s annual maize production.”

The firm said the investment would be channelled towards rolling out full irrigation, smart agriculture and introducing renewable energy solutions in the race towards achieving carbon-neutral food production, in a development set to transform the social and economic fortunes of the communities living around the area.

The development of the Galana-Kulalu project is through a public-private partnership and is part of the government’s efforts to make Kenya food secure.

The project, initially handed to agritech firm Twiga Foods, was passed on to Selu in June last year, with the aim at the time being to achieve above nine tonnes per hectare, which is 4.5 times Kenya’s average yield that stands at two tonnes from similar size of land.

It was later established that Selu was solely owned by former Twiga managing director Peter Njonjo, contrary to the latter’s claim last June that it was a foreign company that was overseeing over 600,000 acres of farmland in Latin America, making it the best-suited firm to run operations at Galana.

