Companies Shelter Afrique to open regional hub in Harare

By HELLEN GITHAIGA

Nairobi-based pan-African housing development financier Shelter Afrique plans to open a regional office in Harare, Zimbabwe to serve the southern African region.

The office will be its third hub after Abuja in Nigeria serving Anglophone West Africa, and Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire, which serves Francophone West, central and northern Africa.

“This is an important step we need to take to develop our ability to support our southern Africa member states, which we currently serve from our headquarters in Nairobi,” said Shelter Afrique CEO Andrew Chimphondah.

He said the company had increased its activities in Zimbabwe and the region, thus the need for physical presence.

“Shelter Afrique is set to build 10,000 housing units in partnership with the government of Zimbabwe as part of our core mandate of delivering low-cost housing to Africans. Of these units, 3,000 are targeted for delivery during the first phase of the project,” Mr Chimphondah said.

The Harare office will also serve Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles and Zambia.

Zimbabwe Housing minister Daniel Garwe said the country has a housing deficit of 1.2 million houses.

“We can only clear that backlog if we adopt new technologies which ensure that we provide housing in the shortest possible time at very affordable levels in terms of the cost. I’m pleased to note that Shelter Afrique has also offered to establish a housing factory in Zimbabwe for the production of building materials that would be used deploying new technologies so that houses can be built at a much faster pace,” he said.