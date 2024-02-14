Companies Showmax appoints EA regional manager

By EDNA MWENDA

Showmax has appointed Ms Emma Gichonge as its first general manager for East Africa, amid expansion plans by its parent company Multichoice.

Before her appointment, Ms Gichonge worked as the managing director of Multichoice Malawi for two years and head of franchises in East, Central and West Africa at the Group.

"Showmax is a bold business, and is in an exciting stage in its story, moving onto the globally scaled Peacock platform, increasing its loved local content slate and introducing affordable new plans," said Ms Gichonge.

"With my passion for innovation and East Africa, I'm looking forward to building the business with the Kenyan Showmax team."

Ms Gichonge worked at East Africa's largest telco, Safaricom for close to eight years in various managerial positions including as a senior manager in the programmes department leading the migration of Mpesa mobile money platform at and pioneering an enterprise project management office within the company.

She has held key roles at the start-up tech company Yutap, where she led the implementation of mobile money solutions across Africa and Asia.

Last year MultiChoice, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky announced a joint streaming vision for Africa featuring a rebrand and a new content lineup, all delivered on their streaming platform, Showmax.

