Companies Solv Kenya eyes Sh5bn lending to small firms

Solv Kenya, the Standard Chartered Bank-backed digital marketplace for small traders, wants to raise annual lending by at least 67 percent and hit a cumulative loan book of Sh5 billion in three years.

The fintech wants to build on its recent successes where it has surpassed Sh1 billion of invoice funding to small and medium-sized enterprises in Kenya within its first year of operation in the country.

The firm now says it will be seeking to lend Sh5 billion to more than 50,000 small and medium enterprises in the next three years by expanding supply chain funding lines and introducing new products.

Solv Kenya chief executive officer, Sheila Kimani, says the firm will be partnering with other financial institutions to offer SMEs a wider pool of credit through its platform while on-boarding more supply chains including construction, manufacturing, retail, electronics, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

“We’re completely committed to helping businesses grow through access to finance and expansion to new markets. Our figures and projections over the next few years speak for themselves,” said Ms Kimani.

The platform enables small traders to access funding based on their transaction history with the suppliers without the need for collateral.

Ms Kimani said the company will deepen partnerships to promote value-added products covering insurance, payments and government services as it also makes an entry into e-commerce and buy-now-pay later space.

