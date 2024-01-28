Companies Tana River halts loans programme over defaults

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By STEPHEN ODUOR

More by this Author

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has suspended a revolving fund established in 2022 to empower micro enterprises, citing huge defaults from borrowers.

According to the governor, beneficiaries of the Inuka Fund have not been paying up the money as required, hence it is needless to keep it running lest it lands the administration into legal problems.

"It's unfortunate that we have to discontinue this programme lest it gets us in jail. That is government money and it was meant to return to the government," he said.

Residents in groups were called to apply through ward committees led by ward administrators, while a few were allowed to apply individually based on assessed potential to pay.

The governor revealed that out of Sh75 million disbursed, the borrowers have only refunded Sh15 million.

"There are people who have not even shown the effort to repay the loan, and that causes us worry," he said.

The governor called on those who took the loan to comply with the guidelines.

However, some of the beneficiaries have called on the governor to give them a waiver owing to the challenges and losses faced during the floods.

"We understand that there was a time frame for paying the loan, but some had their businesses washed away and some lost their livestock," he said.

→ [email protected]