Companies TotalEnergies steps up rivarly with 237th station in Embu

TotalEnergies petrol station in Hurlingham, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

TotalEnergies Marketing, the second biggest oil dealer in Kenya, has opened its 237th fuel station, stepping up competition with Vivo Energy for market control.

The French firm opened the station in Embu town as it seeks to eat into the dominance of Vivo Energy which had 286 stations by the end of last year.

The dealers, alongside another French multinational, Rubis, are caught in a fierce battle for the local petroleum market, opening stations in close proximity to each other along highways and major urban centres.

TotalEnergies finance director Lawrencia Gichatha said the entry into the region was in response to increased customer demand.

The three oil dealers, who control a combined share of 60 percent, have been growing their share in the race to tap into the growing fuel consumption.

Read: Three oil majors loosen grip on Kenya petroleum market

Disclosures for the financial year ended last December show that TotalEnergies made Sh141.34 billion in revenues, a 28 percent growth from 2021, while Rubis posted a jump of 44 percent to Sh91.7 billion in the period. Vivo Energy made Sh221 billion, a 38 percent jump from the previous year.

Read: Rubis revenues surge to Sh132 billion during last year

A combination of high pump prices following the withdrawal of the fuel subsidy and increasing consumption offers the three dealers a lifeline to grow revenues from their Kenyan operations further.

→ [email protected]