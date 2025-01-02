Tour operator charged with defrauding Belgian traveller

A tour operator has been charged with defrauding and overcharging a Belgium-based tourist who had hired him to facilitate travel to various sites last year.

Mr Patrick Kiilu Muthini, who trades as Safari Herd was charged before Milimani law courts on January 2, 2025.

The operator was charged with defrauding the foreigner who jetted into the country hoping to quench his desire by visiting some of the world’s best sites between October and December 2024.

Mr Muthini who was indicted before principal magistrate Rose Ndombi denied that he defrauded Filip Martiens, a Belgian National, $8,180 (Sh1,055,220) who hired him to facilitate his touristic activities in various parts of the country.

“The tour operator did not make the dreams of Filip Martiens come true,” the director of public prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga told the magistrate through a prosecuting counsel Mr Ismael Kiragu.

Mr Kiragu further said the tourist had paid Mr Muthini the colossal sum to drive him around Kenya within his three months discovery tours to the celebrated world tourist sites in the country.

“Your honour the accused just pocketed the hard currency and never bothered to fulfil his covenant with the tourist,” Mr Kiragu said while quoting the charge sheet filed before the magistrate.

The DPP charged Mr Muthini that on diverse dates between October 4 and December 30, 2024, at Westlands sub-county within Nairobi, being a tour operator of Safari Herd unlawfully obtained $8,180 (Sh1,055,220) from one Filip Martiens.

The charge further stated the accused pretended he was in a position to facilitate the complainant’s (Filip Martiens) tourist activities.

The accused through a defence lawyer applied to be released on bond saying he is willing to enter into negotiations with the complainant to refund the excesses.

“The accused person is taking the trajectory that he wants to negotiate through the Kenya Association of Tour Operators-KATO- to resolve this matter,” the defence lawyer informed the magistrate.

The court heard that there is a possibility of resolving the stalemate as the accused is committed to having that undertaking before the association of tour operators.

“There is a likelihood that this matter will be eventually withdrawn and dropped,” the magistrate was told.

The lawyer urged the court to exercise her jurisdiction and release Mr Muthini on lenient bail /bond terms so that he can facilitate the accused to make a commitment before KATO.

Mr Kiragu did not oppose the accused being released on bond but urged Ms Ndombi to consider the amount involved.

In her brief ruling, Ms Ndombi noted that the accused is willing to make refunds of the monies he allegedly received in excess from the complainant. She also noted bail is a fundamental and constitutional right of the accused person.

She added that there are no compelling reasons advanced by the DPP to deny the accused bail or bond.

​​​​ “Having considered the submissions by both the DPP and the defence I note that there are no compelling reasons advanced to warrant bail/bond denial. I therefore direct the accused to deposit a bond of Sh500,000 with one surety of similar amount,” Ms Ndombi ruled.

She also gave the accused an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000 with one conduct person.

The magistrate directed case be mentioned within 14 days to fix hearing dates.

She further directed the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of witness state statements to enable the accused prepare his defence.