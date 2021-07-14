Companies Troubled UoN fills newly created posts

Prof Stephen Kiama. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

University of Nairobi vice chancellor Stephen Kiama has made appointments to newly created positions as he builds his own team to turnaround the loss making institution.

This is the first time Prof Kiama is announcing major appointments since his controversial appointment.

The appointees including associate vice chancellors, executive and associate deans are expected to restore the institution, currently struggling with debt, to its former glory.

Prof Kiama has appointed Prof Julius Ogeng'o and Prof Margaret Hutchinson as associate VCs in charge of academic affairs and research, innovation and enterprise respectively.

“This is a reengineered central support system run by professionals to ensure efficiency and accountability in service delivery,” he said Wednesday.

The UoN is struggling to honour obligations such as payroll taxes, retirement benefits and insurance premiums for employees, amid a dip in student enrolment.

The university sank into a Sh1.4 billion loss in the year to June 2018 after overshooting its budget and failing to raise projected revenue, according to an audit report by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko. Last week the university council announced it had abolished offices, merged functions and created new posts in a move to eliminate duplication and cut costs.

The UoN has collapsed its teaching functions from the initial 35 to 11 faculties.